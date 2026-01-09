Hempstead man pleads guilty to 2024 murder

A Hempstead man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 6, to shooting and killing a man in a Hempstead parking lot in September 2024, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
Kane Moore, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon and is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison on March 16, the DA said.
On Sept. 21, 2024, Moore, Maurice Sinclair Thomas, and a group of friends were playing cards in the rear parking lot of 134 Yale Street in Hempstead when an argument ensued between Moore and Thomas, and Moore pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and shot Thomas once in the left side, Donnelly said.
Thomas was taken to NYU Langone Long Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the DA said.
Moore fled the scene and was arrested on Oct. 21, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan, by members of the Detroit Police Department and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and was extradited to Nassau County, Donnelly said.
“My office continues to crack down on illegal guns in our communities, rooting out dealers and traffickers to prevent more senseless tragedies like this one,” Donnelly said after the guilty plea.