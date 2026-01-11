Bill O’Reilly Column: The Rebellion

Less than 24 hours after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, two U.S. Border Patrol officers approached a van parked in Portland, Ore. The agents ordered the two occupants out of the vehicle. They refused. The foreign nationals then allegedly tried to run down the officers, who shot and wounded the pair. They are now in federal custody and expected to survive.

Reaction was swift and predictable. The Border Patrol guys were condemned by Oregon officials almost across the board. This despite the fact that the migrants are members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang out of Venezuela and were involved in a shooting last July.

In fact, the Border Patrol requested assistance from the Portland Police Bureau in locating the alleged criminals.

That request was refused.

Portland, where I anchored the news for a time, is perhaps the most radical left city in the country and is in open rebellion against the federal government over immigration law. Mayor Keith Wilson issued this initial statement: “We stand united as elected officials in saying that we cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts. Portland is not a training ground for militarized agents …”

Think about how subversive the mayor’s statement really is. He would rather have violent foreign criminals roam his city than help the feds track them down.

Even after the gang members were exposed, Portland Police Chief Bob Day told reporters he is reluctant to give out information because it would be “victim-blaming.”

Victim blaming? The two migrants will be charged with gun crimes, among others, and they are “victims?”

I don’t think I’ve ever heard a dumber sentence from a member of law enforcement in my life.

But Chief Day, Mayor Wilson, and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek could not care less about public safety. They selfishly pander to the far left. They are in absolute rebellion against the federal government.

Same thing in Minnesota, where Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey actually taunt the Trump administration for enforcing immigration law. These two men incite people like Renee Good to physically confront armed agents. Minnesota is another state in rebellion.

We have seen this twice before in our history. In 1859, the South was in open rebellion against Washington over slavery and other things. States like South Carolina were “nullifying” federal laws. The incompetent President James Buchanan did nothing, as federal facilities were attacked by “demonstrators.”

The result was the Civil War. More than a million dead, all told.

Then, in the late 1960s, millions of American citizens rebelled against the Vietnam War. Violence broke out. National guardsmen killed four protesters at Kent State University.

The “sanctuary” movement is a defiance of established law. President Trump was elected largely on gaining control of illegal immigration. He is trying to do that, but leftist resistance has created a very dangerous landscape.

Two things have to happen going forward. Federal agents must attempt to de-escalate confrontational situations whenever possible. Violence against protesters will tear the country apart. Arrest lawbreakers later.

And the Justice Department should file lawsuits against states like Minnesota and Oregon, which are in open rebellion against the federal government. Hold irresponsible governors and mayors accountable in a court of law. Shame them.

All Americans who love their country have to be saddened it has come to this. But things will get worse unless the subversives are held accountable.

Ask James Buchanan.