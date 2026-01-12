Westbury Village residents express grievances with local Taco Bell

At the Westbury Village Board’s public hearing on Jan. 8, residents described a litany of complaints against the Taco Bell on Old Country Road, urging board members not to renew the fast-food restaurant’s special-use permit, which allows for drive-thru service until 2 a.m.

Chronic late-night noise, unkempt garbage, and “parking lot mischief” were chief among the residents’ complaints. Village Mayor Peter Cavallaro thanked residents for their feedback and said the board would investigate the restaurant’s reported lapses and ownership before any consideration of extending its special-use permit.

After the mayor introduced the hearing, Matthew J. Ingber, Taco Bell’s legal counsel, said the restaurant was seeking to renew its permit to continue its hours of operation, offering dine-in service until 11 p.m. and drive-thru service until 2 a.m.

“Granting renewal of Taco Bell’s special-use permit will not change the established character of the neighborhood nor will it intensify the existing use of the drive-thru, as they’ve been operating with these hours since 2011,” Ingber said. He added that the restaurant had received three complaints in the past two years, two for trash and one for noise coming from the drive-thru loudspeaker.

Unclear to the board members was both the current ownership of the Taco Bell—whether it is franchise-owned or corporate-owned—and why the permit renewal request had been delayed.

“It’s the permit holder’s obligation to seek renewal,” Cavallaro said. “Can you advise the board why it wasn’t done earlier?”

Ingber said he’s looking into the cause of the delay, adding that the restaurant has had ownership changes overseen by the corporate office.

Then one after another, longtime Westbury residents stood up to voice their displeasure with Taco Bell’s operations.

“The drive-thru noise continues even after 2 a.m.,” said John Thomas, who lives four houses away. “People congregate in the parking lot with their car doors open and loud music playing, talking all night long.”

Thomas shared photos showing the parking issues on Manhattan Avenue and the removal of the bushes next to the restaurant, which have worsened the noise problem, he said.

“As a village resident for 30 years, I’m not happy with this situation,” Thomas said. “There used to be signs at the Taco Bell saying ‘Please respect the neighborhood,’ but now they’re gone. The situation at Taco Bell is not getting better, it’s getting worse. It’s a whole new ballgame from 2011 to 2025.”

Resident Toni Smiles complained of the trash and debris on the street generated by the Taco Bell, and the lack of response she has been getting after filing complaints. “The food wrappers, broken glass and trash everywhere, it’s disgusting,” Smiles said. “Nobody ever cleans it up, and somebody’s going to get hurt on that glass.”

John Morrison, a resident for 24 years who currently lives behind the Taco Bell, echoed the complaints about garbage, noise, traffic and parking lot fights, which often require police intervention, he said.

“Staying open til 2 a.m. is horrendous for the residents,” Morrison said. “It backs up traffic and causes a safety issue.”

Morrison described “jerry-rigging” the restaurant’s dilapidated fence which abuts his property so that his dogs won’t get out. “I’ve gone into Taco Bell and talked to the manager about this, but nothing gets done,” Morrison said. “They’re just not good neighbors. They’re very inconsiderate.”

Kathleen Smith, a retired Westbury school teacher, said that although she was currently recovering from dental issues she felt it was important to attend the meeting and “make a statement on behalf of my neighbors, asking the board not to renew this permit for hours until 2 a.m.”

“The late hours of the night bring the most mischievous behavior in the parking lot,” Smith said. “It’s a time when people are drunk and high, and fights break out. I’m asking the board to deny the permit renewal because we’d like a peaceful neighborhood. That’s our plea, and I think we’re being fair.”

Murmurs of approval came from the assembled village members.

Cavallaro acknowledged they’ve heard some complaints against the Taco Bell over the years, but “nothing of the intensity you’re all reporting tonight,” he said.

“This info will help us figure out what to do,” Cavallaro said, encouraging the community members to continue filing complaints with the code enforcement hotline.

After confirming with Ingber that the restaurant has a new operator, Trustee Beaumont Jefferson expressed concerns that the operator is not complying with the permits’ conditions. Trustee Vincent Abbatiello asked Ingber to provide more information on cleaning and maintenance contracts and permitted volume levels.

“It’s your responsibility to make sure you’re a good neighbor,” Abbatiello said.

Ingber thanked the residents and the board for their feedback and said he would bring the complaints to his client. “We want to be a good neighbor and we are taking this matter seriously,” Ingber said. “I don’t doubt the truthfulness of the comments tonight, but they never made it to the head office.”

Cavallaro requested that Ingber provide the Taco Bell’s history of ownership and said the board would be in dialogue with the restaurant to determine if it could maintain the permit.

“We won’t take action until we’re satisfied there’s going to be improvement,” Cavallaro said, adding that the hearing would continue at the board’s meeting in February, and inviting village members to attend.