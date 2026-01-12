Williston Park Village kicks off centennial celebration with prayer service

The Village of Williston Park kicked off its centennial celebration with an ecumenical prayer service at St. Aiden Church on Sunday, Jan. 11.

The service, attended by hundreds of village residents, elected officials and community leaders, was the first event of a year-long celebration. The service featured a mix of remarks from elected officials and religious prayer.

Williston Park Mayor Paul Ehrbar said at the service that the village’s history has deep religious roots. He previously said it was important to recognize and celebrate the village’s history.

Williston Park Deputy Mayor Kevin Rynne shared the history of the village, including its incorporation on Sept. 8, 1926.

Several intercessions were read to the congregation as well as different community leaders prayed for prosperity in all facets of life, ranging from village services to schools and places of worship to local businesses.

U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi called the prayer service “beautiful” and presented the village with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capital in honor of Williston Park’s 100 years.

The village announced in 2025 that it plans to host a year-long celebration for its centennial.

In April, the historical society will hold a breakfast and presentation where members will showcase and share photographs and documents dating back to the village’s incorporation. Over the summer, the village will host a pool party, and on Oct. 15, a centennial gala will take place at the Inn in New Hyde Park, according to village officials.