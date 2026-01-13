Bruce Blakeman sworn in as Nassau County executive for second term

Bruce Blakeman was sworn in for his second term as Nassau County’s executive, marking the beginning of his new term in office as he prepares for a chance to become the state’s governor.

Segal Blakeman, Bruce’s wife and a Nassau County family court judge, administered the oath of office to him in front of a packed Cradle of Aviation in Garden City on Monday, Jan. 12.

Blakeman defeated Democratic challenger Seth Koslow in the November election by over 35,000 votes to secure his second term as head of the county. Since then Blakeman has gained Republican support from throughout the state and announced he will be running for governor in the 2026 election.

Blakeman looked around the room as he thanked his supporters during his speech. He specifically thanked younger county residents, saying it is important to listen to his constituents.

Blakeman praised his work during his first term, saying that he supported law enforcement, canceled a $150 million tax increase and then did not raise taxes throughout his four years, got several bond upgrades for infrastructure projects, created jobs and showcased the county on an international level.

The county executive also made fiery remarks about his immigration and gender stances.

Blakeman received a standing ovation when talking about his efforts to separate girls and boys in youth sports.

“Boys play with boys and girls play with girls,” he proclaimed.

He also received a round of applause when talking about immigration in the county.

“We are not a sanctuary county,” he said. “I believe in immigration, but it has to be the right way.”

Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joe Cairo praised Blakeman’s work for the county over the past four years, saying he accomplished so much during his first four years.

“He came, he saw, he conquered. County Executive Bruce Blakeman did that,” Cairo said.

Blakeman also said he wanted to get the ball rolling on his second term.

“The election is over; now we have to govern,” he said. “We always put the county first.”

Blakeman signed an order after his speech which he said bans protesters from targeting houses of worship. He said it “will protect religious freedom here in Nassau County.”

“It doesn’t matter how you worship, what religion you are, but the fact that you have a belief in something bigger than yourself is very important,” he said.

Blakeman also said Donald Trump called him earlier Monday to congratulate him on the victory.

The Nassau executive did not formally acknowledge his run for governor during his speech, but said wherever his future endeavors are, he will always support the residents of Nassau County.

“I’m on a journey, I don’t know where that path will end. Wherever I travel, whatever I do, my heart will always be in Nassau County,” he said.

WABC’s Sid Rosenberg shouted out “Albany!” as Blakeman was saying his remarks.

Rabbi Mordechai Kamenetzky, who gave the invocation, also said the next time he speaks at a Blakeman swearing-in ceremony will be in Albany.

Cairo also alluded to greatness in Blakeman’s future, likening him to former Pesident Theodore Roosevelt.

“There was Teddy from Oyster Bay and there was Bruce from Valley Stream,” he said.

Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Philips and Clerk Maureen O’Connell were also sworn in Monday after their election victories.

Republicans from throughout the county were present for Blakeman’s inauguration, including Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, who opened up the inauguration.

“This ceremony is a celebration of public service, leadership and a shared committment ot the residents of Nassau County,” he said.

The eight Democrats from the Nassau County Legislature were not in attendance for the ceremony.