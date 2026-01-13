Quantcast
Mineola
Community Events

Mineola AP Chemistry students share sweet holiday experience with RISE classes

Mineola High School AP Chemistry students partnered with the school’s RISE classes for a sweet and delicious holiday activity in the chemistry lab.
Prior to winter break, Mineola High School AP Chemistry students partnered with the school's RISE classes for a unique and memorable holiday activity in the chemistry lab.
Provided by Mineola School District

Prior to winter break, Mineola High School AP Chemistry students partnered with the school’s RISE classes for a unique and memorable holiday activity in the chemistry lab. 

Learners worked side by side to create s’mores, carefully melting marshmallows using Bunsen burners under teacher supervision. 

The hands-on experience combined science, teamwork and holiday fun, allowing students to collaborate in an engaging and inclusive environment. 

The activity provided an opportunity for meaningful peer interaction while reinforcing lab safety skills and cooperation. 

Most importantly, it fostered connections among students and celebrated the spirit of togetherness during the holiday season. 

The sweet collaboration was a memorable way to bring students together and showcase the supportive, community-centered culture at Mineola High School.

Mineola students during the AP chemistry activity.
Mineola students during the AP chemistry activity.
Mineola students made sweet treats in holiday activity.
Mineola students made sweet treats in holiday activity.
Students made s'mores in a unique activity.
Students made s'mores in a unique activity.
AP students partnered with RISE class for unique holiday event.
AP students partnered with RISE class for unique holiday event.

