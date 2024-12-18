Mineola learners collaborate for holiday snowman project

Meadow Drive kindergarten learners are joined by their high school counterparts for a photo with their snowman creations. Photos courtesy of Mineola Public Schools

Mineola High School welcomed kindergartners from Meadow Drive and Hampton Street schools for a special holiday activity that saw high school juniors collaborating with some of the district’s littlest learners on a fun and festive project.

The students worked together in the high school Fab Lab (fabrication laboratory) to design and construct wooden snowmen. Starting with a plain piece of wood, which was custom cut to the height of each kindergartner, they decorated and personalized each one with an array of colorful seasonal accoutrements, including hats, bows and buttons, as well as black finger paint for their eyes, nose and mouth.

The kindergartners were proud to work and learn alongside on the older students and were looking forward to introducing their new snowman friends to their families.