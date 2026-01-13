Mineola wrestling coach Dan Guido celebrates 400 career wins

Mineola Public Schools congratulated Mineola High School wrestling head coach Dan Guido on achieving his 400th career victory, a remarkable milestone that underscores decades of dedication, leadership and excellence in athletics.
Coach Guido reached the historic mark with a win on Monday, Jan. 5, against Valley Stream North, adding another highlight to an already distinguished coaching career.
A lifelong member of the Mineola community, Coach Guido grew up in the district and has devoted more than 40 years to teaching, coaching and mentoring student-athletes.
Throughout his career, he has been a pillar of the Mineola athletics program, instilling the values of hard work, sportsmanship, perseverance and personal growth in generations of students.
“Coach Guido’s dedication to our student-athletes and to the Mineola community is truly unparalleled,” said Christopher McCann, supervisor of Health, Physical Education and Athletics. “His passion, leadership and commitment to excellence have positively shaped countless lives and helped build a lasting legacy in our athletics program. Reaching 400 career wins is a testament to his hard work and the impact he has made over the years.”
The district extended its sincere appreciation to Guido for his decades of service and leadership and congratulated him on this extraordinary accomplishment. Mineola celebrated this historic milestone and the lasting legacy Coach Guido continues to build.