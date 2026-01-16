Jericho Board of Education shares reason for emergency evacuation

A precautionary evacuation of the Jericho High School campus caused by an odor was a central topic of discussion at the Jericho Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jan. 15, as the board reviewed the incident, safety protocols, and next steps.

The board explained that an odor was traced to durian fruit brought into a classroom.

“If you have not heard, durian fruit was the cause of the odor that was in our school,” Superintendent Robert Kravitz said. “We will not be allowing durian food in our school in the future, and we will have a policy regarding that very soon.”

“That process went very smoothly, thanks in no small part to the tremendous work in practicing and preparing for such events,” Perlman said, crediting building principals and assistant principals for their preparedness. The board also thanked the Jericho Fire Department for its “prompt response and efforts.”

Transportation staff were recognized for preparing buses in case students needed to be dismissed early.

January was designated National Mentoring Month, with district leaders emphasizing the importance of relationships within the school community.

“There is extensive mentoring across all levels in our district as we recognize the value of supportive relationships for personal and professional growth,” said board president Samuel Perlman.

The board shared several reminders, including that schools will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

School safety was further discussed in relation to electric bicycles and scooters.

Assistant Superintendent David Cohen explained that state law requires riders to be at least 16 years old.

“You must be 16 years or older to be validly driving or utilizing any ebike or e-scooter,” Cohen said, adding, “That is by law.” Cohen also explained that there is a speed limit to the scooters and e-bikes as well. Parents and students were encouraged to review the information shared through ParentSquare.

Kravitz led a president focused on how district policies are created and updated. The board is reviewing and updating district policies as part of a broader strategic effort.

No public comments were made during the meeting. The next board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 29.