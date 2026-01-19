Kim Keiserman launches bid for 16th Assembly District

Democrat Kim Keiserman announced Wednesday, Jan. 14, that she is running for the state Assembly in the 16th District, launching a campaign centered on affordability, public education, environmental protection and what she described as the need for more active representation in Albany.

Keiserman, a Port Washington resident since 2001, is seeking the seat currently held by Republican state Assembly Member Daniel Norber. District 16 includes the North Hempstead Villages of Great Neck, North Hills, East Hills, Flower Hill, Roslyn Estates and Lake Success, Roslyn Heights, Port Washington and Manhasset.

In her campaign announcement, she said the district has faced “missed opportunities and ineffective leadership” and called for a representative who is accessible and focused on delivering results for Long Island families.

“This uncertain moment calls for strong leadership. Long Island needs a representative who is present, accessible, and relentlessly focused on delivering for our neighbors. I’ve spent years listening to families across the district, advocating for affordable living, strong public schools, environmental sustainability, reproductive freedom, and safe, inclusive communities,“ said Keiserman in a press release.

Efforts to reach Norber were unavailing.

Keiserman previously ran for state Senate in 2024 in the 7th District. In that race, she lost to Republican Sen. Jack Martins, who received 88,074 votes, or 55.2%. Keiserman earned 71,546 votes, or 44.8%.

Keiserman and her husband, John, raised their daughters in Port Washington. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the College of William & Mary and began her career as a high school social studies teacher.

Her professional work has focused heavily on education advocacy and combating religious bigotry, including developing curricula and resources promoting religious literacy and anti-bullying initiatives while working with the Tanenbaum Center for Interreligious Understanding.

She later became a freelance consultant, researching, writing and editing educational tools designed to foster respect for religious and cultural differences.

In addition to her professional work, Keiserman has held numerous local leadership roles, including serving as a commissioner on the North Hempstead Housing Authority, chairwoman of the Baxter Estates Planning Board, and co-president of the Baxter’s Pond Foundation. She is also a board member of the Come to Believe Network.

Keiserman has been deeply involved in Democratic Party organizing. She serves as president of the Port Washington Democratic Club and as a zone leader for the Nassau County Democratic Committee.

As a member of Concerned Citizens of NY-03, she helped organize efforts that contributed to the expulsion of disgraced former Rep. George Santos from Congress.

“Long Island deserves a leader who will listen to people’s concerns and fight for their needs, interests and values,” said Keiserman.

Environmental advocacy has also been a significant part of her work.

In 2021 and 2022, she led the development program at Residents Forward, Port Washington’s oldest environmental nonprofit, and has worked with other organizations to promote biodiversity, protect local waterways and expand environmental education.

Keiserman’s policy priorities include lowering the cost of living, strengthening public schools, advocating for reproductive freedom, supporting sensible gun laws, combating antisemitism and hate, and investing in sustainable infrastructure and a greener economy.

Her candidacy has drawn early support from a wide range of Democratic leaders. Former Assembly Member Gina Sillitti endorsed Keiserman, criticizing the current state of representation in the district.

“For the last year, the residents of the 16th Assembly District have had no meaningful representation in Albany,” Sillitti said, citing unmet needs for infrastructure funding, school aid and resources for law enforcement and first responders.

Additional endorsements have come from Rep. Tom Suozzi, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and New York State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs, along with numerous current and former state, county and local officials.

DiNapoli called Keiserman’s dedication to public service “unmatched,” while Suozzi described her as “a tireless fighter for Long Islanders” focused on affordability, education and public safety.

Jacobs said Keiserman has been “a fierce advocate for her community” and predicted she would run a strong grassroots campaign.