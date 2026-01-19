Manhasset students attend statewide theater conference

Manhasset theater students attended the New York State Theatre Educators Association Student Conference from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11 in Callicoon, NY.

The annual conference brings together more than 800 students from schools across the state and offers workshops in acting, technical theater, directing and other theatrical disciplines.

During the conference, students participated in workshops led by theater professionals and educators and performed for peers from other schools.

The sessions focused on hands-on instruction and collaborative learning in a variety of performance and production areas.

Manhasset theater teacher Victoria DiCarlo led a workshop titled “The Actor’s Toolbox.” The session examined student-centered approaches to theater instruction and introduced multiple acting methodologies.

Participants explored different schools of acting theory and discussed how specific techniques can be applied to character development and storytelling.

According to the district, student attendance at the conference is intended to supplement classroom instruction by providing exposure to professional perspectives and peer collaboration.

Students attended sessions throughout the three-day event and engaged with participants from districts across New York.

The New York State Theatre Educators Association hosts the student conference annually as part of its professional development and student outreach efforts.