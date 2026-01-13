Flower Hill trustees weigh concerns over Manhasset Woods Road project

The Village of Flower Hill Board of Trustees reviewed recommendations and concerns raised during a recent Architectural Review Committee meeting, including a closely watched proposal for a new single-family home at 535 Manhasset Woods Road, that the committee said requires further consideration on Monday, Jan. 12.

Trustee Gary Lewandowski, who is also on the committee, delivered the ARC report in the absence of the superintendent of buildings, outlining several applications reviewed by the committee. This included the Manhasset Woods Road project, which has generated debate because of the site’s history and natural features.

Lewandowski said the committee found the architectural design itself to be compatible with the character of the village, but declined to approve the site plan as submitted. The ARC determined that the proposal failed to adequately reflect the property’s historic setting, which once bordered an old brook and functioned more like parkland than a typical suburban lot.

“The committee thought that the new design of the house was complementary to the basic character and look of the village,” Lewandowski said. “However, the committee was not approving the site plan in that it seemed to disregard what the site was about historically.”

The ARC asked the applicant to return with revisions that would preserve mature trees, reconsider the placement of the house and driveway, and incorporate guidance from the village arborist. The application will return to the committee for further review.

During public comment, Manhasset resident Andrew Cronson urged the board to halt any demolition or redevelopment at 535 Manhasset Woods Road until the property’s eligibility for landmark status is fully considered.

“The reasonable protection of distinctive places, even those that are private, is deemed in the best interest of the village,” Cronson said, citing the village code. He warned that repeated demolitions are eroding the historic character that defines Flower Hill and called for adherence to national preservation standards.

Cronson also raised safety concerns about the vacant house, saying windows were left open late last week, creating risks of flooding, vandalism or criminal intrusion.

Village Attorney Jeffrey Blinkoff responded that the village does have an established landmarking process, beginning with an application to the landmarks commission, which then makes recommendations to the board. Blinkoff said no application had yet been submitted for the Manhasset Woods Road property.

For the first time during Monday’s meeting, Blinkoff provided Cronson with a copy of the village’s landmark nomination paperwork, which Blinkoff said the resident could review and submit if he chooses to pursue designation.

The board of trustees approved two local laws after public hearings.

The first local law updates regulations governing plantings in the village right-of-way, aimed at improving safety for pedestrians, children, cyclists and drivers in a community without sidewalks. Mayor Randall Rosenbaum said the law is intended to ensure clear sightlines and safe areas for pedestrians to step off the roadway, not to require removal of mature trees or existing landscaping that does not obstruct passage.

Trustee A.J. Smith assured a resident, “We don’t want people spend thousands of dollars tearing up stuff, but we also need to keep paths safe for people that are walking in the line because we’re a village without sidewalk.”

The second local law amends parking regulations throughout the village, including formalizing long-standing no-parking areas along portions of Port Washington Boulevard near St. Francis Hospital. Rosenbaum said the changes will allow for clearer enforcement and address abandoned or improperly parked vehicles.

The board of trustees also approved the budgets for The Port Washington Fire Department and The Roslyn Highlands Company. The 2026 Port Washington Fire Department budget, which will include ambulance cost recovery, was approved for $5,769,426. The 2026 Roslyn Highlands Fire Company budget was approved for $304,599.