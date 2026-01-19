Several Nassau County community projects to receive over $15M in federal funding

Several community projects throughout Nassau County have received federal funding through an appropriations package.

An appropriations package that was passed by U.S. lawmakers early this year is expected to provide over $15 million in funding for over a dozen Nassau County projects that will improve water quality, law enforcement and infrastructure.

Long Island lost over $110 million in funding as a result of the federal government approving its budget on March 14, 2025. The continuing resolution led to several projects not having funds allocated for them.