Federal continuing resolution leads to $110 million lost by Long Island

Long Island lost over $110 million in funding as a result of the federal government approving its budget March 14.

U.S. lawmakers pushed forward a continuing resolution that spared the federal government from a shutdown and continues to fund government agencies until Sept.30. With the approval of the budget, all earmarked projects provided by the fiscal 2024 appropriations laws and the $15.9 billion in earmarked projects that would have been funded by the fiscal 2025 House and Senate appropriations bills released last year were eliminated.

The four Congressional districts that make up Long Island each had its own sufferings. Nick LaLota (NY-01) lost $30,552,400.00 in funding for 15 projects, Andrew Garbarino (NY-02) lost $31,670,000.00 in funding for eight projects, Tom Suozzi (NY-03) lost $16,339,000.00 for 15 projects and Laura Gillen (NY-04) lost $32,289,995.00 in funding for 15 projects.

Nassau County projects that lost funding can be found below:

Project (slated to receive)

Trap-Neuter-Release Surgical Training Facility and Improving Animal Care ($1,000,000.00)

Shoreline Stabilization of Baxter Beach ($745,000.00)

GCPD Community Policing Enhancement Project ($956,000.00)

East Beach Drive Drainage Project ($2,500,000.00)

Bethpage Water District for Treatment Upgrades for 1,4-Dioxane and VOCs at Plant No. 5 ($1,105,800.00)

Great Neck Water Pollution Control District for Steamboat Pump Station Upgrade ($1,105,800.00)

Hicksville Water District for AOP Treatment at Plant No. 11 ($1,105,800.00)

Port Washington Water Pollution Control District for Wastewater Pump Stations Upgrade ($1,105,800.00)

Village of Farmingdale for Water Treatment Project ($1,105,800.00)

Village of Flower Hill for Sanitary Sewer Feasibility Study ($80,000.00)

Village of Manorhaven for Sanitary Sewer Channel Crossing Replacement ($1,105,800.00)

Village of Sands Point for Water Improvement Project ($1,105,800.00)

Village of Sea Cliff for Waterfront Sanitary Sewer Expansion ($1,105,800.00)

Village of Williston Park for PFAS Treatment at Well 4 ($1,105,800.00)

Westbury Water and Fire District for Well 16 1,4-Dioxane Treatment/PFOS/PFOA Treatments ($1,105,800.00)

City of Long Beach Sand Filter Tank Replacement ($2,750,000.00)

Village of Lawrence Fire, Smoke, Carbon Monoxide Detection and Suppression System ($120,000.00)

Nassau County Fire Service Academy Classroom Building ADA Building Upgrade/Alteration/Restoration ($3,000,000.00)

Freeport Police Technology Equipment and Vehicle Funding ($750,000.00)

Garden City Fire Department Training Facility ($633,620.00)

Island Park Lateral Drains and Drain Boxes Reconstruction ($2,750,000.00)

Village of Rockville Centre Marlborough Court Pump Station Rehabilitation ($1,250,000.00)

Franklin Square Public Library Roof and HVAC Replacement ($3,000,000.00)

Nassau County Police Department Information Technology Network Enhancement ($621,000.00)

Town of Hempstead Pier and Waterfront Flood Mitigation Project ($2,000,000.00)

Seaford Public Library Top Level and Study Room Renovation ($1,100,000.00)

Town of Hempstead, East Meadow, Well 10 Dioxane Removal ($1,000,000.00)

Village of Freeport Nautical Mile Parking Structure ($3,450,000.00)

Village of Hempstead Demolition of Cooper Square Garage ($7,104,375.00)

Village of Malverne Parking Lot and Road Restoration ($2,761,000.00)

A congressional aide said that it will be harder for local governments and departments to reapply for funding going forward as grant money was slashed under the continuing resolution.

“The partisan spending bill is a bad deal for Nassau County,” Gillen said. “It will cut $30 million in direct support to my district, including funding that helps our law enforcement agencies and fire departments keep Long Islanders safe. This bill would hurt health programs for Long Island veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their service and shamefully fails to include a permanent funding fix to the World Trade Center Health Program.”

Suozzi called the adoption of the budget unfortunate.

“Our local police, clean water agencies and municipalities were counting on this help,” he said. “Now, like so many others, they are having the rug pulled out from under them.”

There was only one House Democrat who voted in favor of the spending bill and one House Republican who voted against it. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was one of 10 Senate Democrats to vote for cloture which helped pass the bill to the Senate floor for simple majority approval.