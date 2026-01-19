Longtime Oyster Bay-East Norwich BOE trustee steps down

A longtime Board of Education member for the Oyster Bay East Norwich-Central School District has announced that she will be stepping down from her role, citing additional work obligations and travel.
Laurie Kowalsky served on the board for 10 years, which included a position as its president. At the board’s 2025 reorganization meeting, she nominated Nancy Castrogiovanni as the board’s new president.
She wrote in a Facebook group that she was grateful for her time on the board.
“Serving on the board for over 10 years has been a meaningful and rewarding experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served this community, which has the most wonderful parents and students and for working alongside such dedicated board of education trustees in service of our district,” Kowalsky wrote.
She highlighted several of the district’s accomplishments from throughout her tenure, including strengthening academic performance, improving school ratings and the implementation of multiple district programs, including a broadcasting program and universal Pre-K.
Kowalsky individually thanked each member of the board as well as Superintendent Francesco Ianni and Deputy Superintendent Maureen Ryner.
Efforts to immediately solicit comment from the school district were unavailing. The school district was closed Monday due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Kowalsky received her undergraduate degree from Stony Brook University in 1987 and later received her law degree from Hofstra University. She currently works as an IP&S manager and principal attorney at Philips.