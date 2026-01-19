Longtime Oyster Bay-East Norwich BOE trustee steps down

Longtime Oyster Bay East Norwich Central School District Board of Education member Laurie Kowalsky announced that she is stepping down from her role.

A longtime Board of Education member for the Oyster Bay East Norwich-Central School District has announced that she will be stepping down from her role, citing additional work obligations and travel.

Laurie Kowalsky served on the board for 10 years, which included a position as its president. At the board’s 2025 reorganization meeting, she nominated Nancy Castrogiovanni as the board’s new president.