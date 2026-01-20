New York State: Where the World is Coming to Play in 2026

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

New York State is poised to welcome the world in 2026 for a year that celebrates America’s 250th birthday and the FIFA World Cup with new attractions, hotel openings and can’t-miss events throughout the year.

The thrill of watching FIFA World Cup, held in Qatar in 2022, is coming to North America, with matches being held at MetLife Stadium, June 13-July 19 © Eric Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

New York (with New Jersey) will welcome the world to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford for eight FIFA World Cup matches beginning June 13, culminating with the World Cup Final on July 19 (https://tickets-center.com/fifa-world-cup-metlife-stadium):

June 13, Brazil vs Morocco

June 16 France vs. Senegal

June 22 Norway vs Senegal

June 25 Ecuador vs Germany

June 27 Panama vs England

June 30 Match 77

Jul 5 W76 vs W78 (Match 91)

Jul 19 W101 vs W102 (Match 104) – final

NYC Tourism is mounting a 20-market campaign, “Where the World Comes to Play,” featuring the Statue of Liberty to help visitors plan their visit with hotels, Broadway theater, arts and cultural events, and will make it easy for travelers to find out what to do outside the matches and make the most of their visit. These include websites that direct fans to FIFA Fan Festivals at Liberty State Park and other places (NYCtourism.com/FIFA), even listing the Best Bars to watch soccer matches.

“Fans can watch Columbia play while at a Columbian restaurant; Sri Lanka while at Sri Lankan restaurant, etc. – just about any team’s nationality has a restaurant,” said Allisa Schmid, NYC Tourism’s VP of Communications. “Many will make NYC their home base. And while many cities are hosting games, no place has as much as NYC to offer.”

The Statue of Liberty in New York harbor will welcome the world to the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and final being held at MetLife Stadium, June 13-July 19 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

For example: visit the Hip Hop Museum in The Bronx (www.thhm.org); see film history at the Museum of Moving Image in Astoria, Queens (Thomas A. Edison’s former studio, www.movingimage.org); visit the reimagined Ellis Island Museum (reopening in 2026), and of course, the Statue of Liberty (www.statueofliberty.org). Among the fun ways to tour is the $4 ride on the New York City ferry to all five boroughs; or take a Citibike and cycle up the Hudson River Greenway, stopping in at all the museums (like the Intrepid Air & Space Museum, www.intrepidmuseum.org), attractions (don’t miss Little Island), eateries, and even a sand beach, along the way.

An AI chatbot will answer questions and provide assistance in 60 languages.

New York State is very much a four-season destination for sport and outdoor activities and especially shines in winter:

Lake Placid Celebrates Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games with Month-Long Olympic Festivities

2026 is an Olympic year and while the world may be gathering in Milano Cortina, Italy, the next best thing is Lake Placid, the site of the Winter Olympics of 1980 and 1932 (one of the few sites to host even once and fewer still that have hosted more than once). Today, Lake Placid is a major Olympic training center and it is common to see athletes training, teams competing in world events (the World Cup in Luge was held in December), and athletes just hanging about in the pleasant village.

This February, Lake Placid is presenting a month-long festival of Olympic-inspired events, youth programs, and community celebrations. From a nightly lighting of the iconic Olympic Center to interactive digital experiences and hometown watch parties, Lake Placid’s festivities aim to celebrate its legendary Olympic past, inspire the next generation of athletes, and rally support for Team USA—including North Country competitors heading to Italy.

Key Highlights

Lighting of the Olympic Center (Feb. 5 – 22): Watch Lake Placid’s Olympic Center transform nightly in dazzling displays of red, white, and blue in honor of Team USA and the Olympic spirit.

Watch Lake Placid’s Olympic Center transform nightly in dazzling displays of red, white, and blue in honor of Team USA and the Olympic spirit. Empire State Winter Games (Feb. 5 – 8): New York’s largest multi-sport winter event returns with the Parade of Athletes, the Turbo Twins extreme skating show, a ceremonial torch relay, and rarely seen Olympic artifacts.

New York’s largest multi-sport winter event returns with the Parade of Athletes, the Turbo Twins extreme skating show, a ceremonial torch relay, and rarely seen Olympic artifacts. Virtual Jersey Experience (Feb. 1 – 29): Step into a digital Team USA hockey jersey and snap an interactive photo at the Olympic Center — the perfect memento for fans and families.

Step into a digital Team USA hockey jersey and snap an interactive photo at the Olympic Center — the perfect memento for fans and families. Community Viewing Parties (Feb. 6 – 22): Cheer on Olympians at public viewing zones featuring live coverage, medal trackers, fan contests, and local athlete spotlights.

Cheer on Olympians at public viewing zones featuring live coverage, medal trackers, fan contests, and local athlete spotlights. Lake Placid Olympic Museum Programs: Explore “Moments in Time” pop-up exhibits, hands-on art projects, memorabilia displays, and the Dream Wall, celebrating Olympic values and hometown heroes.

Explore “Moments in Time” pop-up exhibits, hands-on art projects, memorabilia displays, and the Dream Wall, celebrating Olympic values and hometown heroes. Public Skating & Themed Nights: Glide across the historic Olympic Oval, meet accomplished Olympians, and join themed skating sessions led by local coaches.

“Lake Placid isn’t just celebrating the Games — we’re celebrating our enduring Olympic legacy,” said Darcy Norfolk Rowe, Olympic Authority spokesperson. “The spirit of 1932 and 1980 lives on here every winter, and this February, we’ll share that excitement with visitors and fans from around the world.”

For complete schedules, event details, and ticketing information, visit:

https://lakeplacidlegacysites.com/olympiccelebration/

Feel what it’s like to race down the Olympic bobsled course at Mt Van Hoevenberg, Lake Placid. Lake Placid has special events and viewing opportunities throughout February to celebrate the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Even when the Olympics are not being held, at Lake Placid, you can not only visit Olympic venues and an outstanding Olympic Museum but try your own hand at bobsled, luge and skeleton on the Olympic track; do cross-country skiing and even biathalon at the Nordic ski center at Mt Van Hoevenberg (where you can also ride an amazing coaster); ride an elevator to the top of the alpine ski jumps; skate on the 1932 Olympic Oval and on the 1980 hockey rink where USA achieved its “Miracle on Ice” (an annual Miracle on Ice Fantasy Camp is held that includes players from the gold medal winning 1980 USA Hockey Team), and ski and snowboard at Whiteface Mountain (whiteface.com).

Feel like an Olympian skiing at Whiteface Mountain, site of two winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980. Lake Placid is celebrating the 2026 Winter Olympics with a full month of activities © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Whiteface Mountain is operated by the state’s Olympic Regional Development Authority (orda.org) which also manages the ski areas at Gore Mountain (goremountain.com) in the Adirondacks (located in North Creek, it is fabulous for intermediates and is where a new Gore Mountain Zip Coaster is opening this summer, part of a larger redevelopment that includes a new lodge and upgraded chairlifts, boosting the North Creek Ski Bowl for year-round visits), and Belleayre (belleayre.com) in the Catskills (just 2 ½ hours from New York City, which is especially great for families to ski and is opening a 28,600 sq. ft. Discovery Lodge to support year-round programming and tourism). All three NYS ski areas are now part of the Mountain Collective Pass.

Skiing Gore Mountain, one of the three New York State ski areas operated by the Olympic Regional Development Authority. NYS actually has more ski areas – 52 – than any other state © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

New York State actually has more ski areas (52) than any other state –you are never more than 2 hours away from a ski area (see ISkiNY.com).

Besides FIFA World Cup, other world-class sports events coming to the state include:

Watching racehorses training at the historic Saratoga Race Course © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Saratoga Race Course’s Final Belmont Stakes (Capital-Saratoga): Historic Saratoga Race Course will hold the 158th running of the storied Belmont Stakes for its third and final time, on June 6, while Belmont Park remains under construction. Other prestigious races like the Travers Stakes occur throughout the 40-day summer meet at America’s oldest sporting venue, which runs from mid-July through Labor Day. (Be sure to visit the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, www.racingmuseum.org)

Feel what it’s like to ride a race horse, at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga, where the historic Saratoga Race Course will hold the 158th running of the storied Belmont Stakes for its third and final time, on June 6 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (Long Island): Hosted by the United States Golf Association and one of the PGA Tour’s four major championships, the always challenging golf tournament will take place at the Southampton golf course June 15 – 21. The club has hosted the championship competition six times in the past, most recently in 2018.

Lake Placid will host the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series October 3-5, this time featuring men’s and women’s UCI World Cup races in both endurance and gravity formats. The three-day event includes UCI Cross-Country World Cup Races at Mt Van Hoevenberg and UCI Downhill World Cup at Whiteface Mountain (www.ucimtbworldseries.com/news/whiteface-mountain-to-host-uci-downhill-world-cup-in-lake-placid)

NYS Welcomes World With Major Improvements

New York State will also be welcoming international and domestic visitors with major improvements:

Two terminals of the $19 billion redevelopment program at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) are scheduled to open in 2026 © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

JFK Terminals 1 and 6 Phase One Reopening (New York City): The first two terminals of the $19 billion John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) redevelopment program are scheduled for a Phase One reopening in 2026. Terminal 1, a brand new and all-international terminal, will see the reopening of its arrivals hall and 14 of its 23 state-of-the-art gates. Premier dining venues, an indoor greenspace and refreshed family-oriented amenities complete with New York-inspired public art are still to come. Terminal 6 will reopen its first five gates; upon completion, the entire Terminal will encompass the former Terminal 6 and 7 spaces. The JFK redevelopment project is scheduled to be completed in 2030.

New Hotel Openings and Renovations:

Kimpton Era Midtown NYC (New York City): Opening this spring, the 529-guestroom hotel in Rockefeller Center features an elegant, yet dynamic design that immerses guests in the energy and spirit of Manhattan. The Kimpton Era Midtown NYC will feature three on-site restaurants, a rooftop bar overlooking the skyline, and will be pet-friendly. Little Nell Hotel (New York City): Scheduled for a fall opening, the Aspen-based luxury hotel brand announced its first expansion property: a 130-key hotel – the first and only hotel within the 10 Rockefeller Plaza building. Mirbeau Inn & Spa – Beacon (Hudson Valley): Set to open this spring, Mirbeau Inn & Spa Beacon will blend the Gothic Revival architecture of its historic mansion setting with Mirbeau’s signature French-inspired hospitality. Designed to evoke the charm of a French country manor, the property will feature tranquil ponds and gardens modeled after Monet’s at Giverny, offering guests a restorative retreat just two miles from the Beacon Train Station.

Opening this spring, the 529-guestroom hotel in Rockefeller Center features an elegant, yet dynamic design that immerses guests in the energy and spirit of Manhattan. The Kimpton Era Midtown NYC will feature three on-site restaurants, a rooftop bar overlooking the skyline, and will be pet-friendly.

Ride Amtrak to Albany for a scenic view of the Hudson © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

New York State tourism is reminding fans how easy it is to get outside the five boroughs and experience more of what the state has to offer: Metro North can take you to Hudson Valley (Vanderbilt Museum, FDR’s home at Hyde Park and the FDR Presidential Library); the Catskills (Bethel Center for Arts). Take the Long Island Railroad to the beach (Jones Beach State Park, Montauk) and wineries. Take Amtrak to Albany to visit the State Museum and Saratoga.

Take Metro North to visit FDR’s Hyde Park © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Hop a short flight on Jet Blue or Delta to the mighty Niagara Falls or Buffalo (birthplace of Buffalo wings at Anchor Bar, where the new $2.2 billion Buffalo Bills’ New Stadium is opening).

For more information about travel around New York State, visit iloveny.com.

