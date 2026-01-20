Sid Jacobson JCC marks MLK Day with community-wide service effort

Volunteers of all ages gathered at Sid Jacobson JCC on Monday, Jan. 19, to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. not with speeches or ceremonies alone, but through hands-on service aimed at addressing food insecurity locally and around the world.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, coordinated as part of a UJA-Federation of New York- wide initiative, brought together more than 200 community members for a full day of service projects centered on Dr. King’s belief that “everybody can be great, because everybody can serve.”

“This is an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his values , his hopes and his dreams,” said Lisa Lipstein, supervisor of volunteer services at Sid Jacobson JCC. “Rather than focusing on food insecurity alone, we try to focus on food security – how we can help people have the nourishment they need to learn, grow and contribute to their communities.”

One of the primary initiatives of the morning involved a large-scale global meal-packing effort. Volunteers worked assembly-line style to poverty or natural disasters such as earthquakes, fires or tsunamis. The meals include vitamin packs and are later supplemented with culturally appropriate spices depending on their destination.

Organizers said the goal was to pack approximately 1,200 meals during the session.

“The idea is that when people are properly nourished, they can go to school, stay awake, learn and ultimately help strengthen their own communities,” Lipstein said.

In the afternoon, the focus shifted closer to home with a cooking and education program highlighting the JCC’s Lunchbox Program, a local initiative connected to Nikki Schwartz Memorial Community Needs Bank. The program relies entirely on volunteers who prepare nutritionally balanced meals at home using recipes developed by a pro bono nutritionist. Those meals are then distributed to local residents in need.

During the MLK Day event, participants learned about the program by cooking one of the recipes on site, assembling protein bowls and sampling the finished meals. Lipstein said the goal was to both educate volunteers and inspire ongoing involvement beyond the holiday.

Throughout the day, volunteers also contributed to a range of smaller initiatives, including postcard-writing campaigns urging legislators to support hunger relief funding, mini packing projects and educational activities introducing young children to Dr. King’s message of kindness, equality and civic responsibility.

An interactive art installation addressing hunger and food access invited participants to donate nonperishable items in a visually striking display designed to leave a lasting emotional impact.

The donated food supports the JCC’s community needs bank, which serves approximately 127 households each week through volunteer-run packaging and direct delivery.

Council Member Christine Liu, who attended the event, said the day reflected the heart of Dr. King’s message.

“It’s wonderful to see the community come out for the community,” Liu said. “You don’t have to have a certain degree or be a certain age to serve. That’s what you see here – people of all backgrounds coming together to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.”

Volunteer Reese Palmer, a recent Cornell University graduate, said she learned about the event through an alumni outreach email and decided it was a meaningful way to spend her day off.



“It felt like the perfect opportunity to give back,” Palmer said as she helped distribute meal components along the packing line. “Knowing these meals are going to children in need makes the work really rewarding.”

The MLK Day of Service is supported in part by a grant from the UJA-Federation of New York, which has partnered with Sid Jacobson JCC on the initiative for a decade.

Stephanie Davidson, director of the UJA’s philanthropic leadership group, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to honoring Dr. King’s legacy through action.

“This is our 10th year providing a grant to help make this possible,” Davidson said. “Across the region, there are dozens of sites and thousands of volunteers coming together. It’s about teaching the next generation the importance of giving back and building community.”

All activities took place at Sid Jacobson JCC in East Hills from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with organizers encouraging participants to stay involved throughout the year through ongoing service opportunities aimed at combating hunger and strengthening community connections.