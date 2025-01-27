Westbury Memorial Library hosts MLK Craft Day

Joyce Goldsmith, instructor for MLK Craft Day at the Westbury Memorial Library.

Westbury Memorial Library held a special MLK Craft Day in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 20.

Using his image and his quotes, patrons created decoupaged wooden plaques in memory of this beloved leader of the civil rights movement.

Presenter Joyce Goldsmith facilitated this program, and she brought cutouts of a variety of Dr. King’s most famous quotes, including:

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’’”

