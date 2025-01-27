Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events
Westbury

Westbury Memorial Library hosts MLK Craft Day

By Posted on
Westbury Memorial Library MLK craft day
Joyce Goldsmith, instructor for MLK Craft Day at the Westbury Memorial Library.
Ed Shin

Westbury Memorial Library held a special MLK Craft Day in honor of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 20.

Using his image and his quotes, patrons created decoupaged wooden plaques in memory of this beloved leader of the civil rights movement.

Presenter Joyce Goldsmith facilitated this program, and she brought cutouts of a variety of Dr. King’s most famous quotes, including:

“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’’”

Read also: High Tea and fancy hats at the Westbury Memorial Library

Westbury Memorial Library MLK craft day
A finished plaque for MLK Day.Ed Shin

About the Author

More Westbury News

More from our Sister Sites