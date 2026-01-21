How this Girl Scout finds her voice through service

Eighth grader Kara Greene of Saint James is making an impact through Girl Scouts. A member of GSSC’s Media Girls and Program Girl Advisory Team, she is working toward her Silver Award while giving back locally. In this Q&A, Greene shares her inspiration, leadership lessons, and goals for the future.
What inspired you to pursue your Girl Scout Silver Award, and what issue or need in your community are you hoping to address through your project?
I was inspired to pursue my Girl Scout Silver Award because of seeing all of the other girls get their awards and how helpful their projects were, and now that I am working on mine, I want to also be the one who is an inspiration to do their Silver Award and eventually Gold Award. The issue I hope to address is a lack of instruments for children who want to play. Music is a large part of my life, and, unfortunately, some people don’t get to play despite having the passion for it.
As a member of the Media Girls and the Program Girl Advisory Team at GSSC, what have you learned about leadership and using your voice to create change?
It made me a better listener and better at solving problems. When working on projects, you can’t just discard people’s ideas but find a way to work them in with everyone else’s. It made me better at understanding people, changes, and ideas that are important to them as well.
You’re very active in community service. Can you share a project or moment that has been especially meaningful to you so far?
Every year my service unit and I do a holiday event at Amber Court. At this event, we do crafts, give manicures, and help write cards. There was one woman whom I was talking to, and then the next year she remembered me. It was so sweet seeing her and having her remember who I was after a year.
How do you balance school, Girl Scouts, and your community involvement, and what skills have helped you manage your time?
I use planners and color-code everything. I have certain days for certain activities and specific times. Writing down what activities I have and when is very helpful because it gives a visual idea of how your day will go.
Looking ahead to high school and beyond, how has your experience in Girl Scouts shaped your goals for the future?
My experience in Girl Scouts has made public speaking and being able to rely on myself easier. It also helped me get a glimpse into different careers through programs and events which makes it easier to do what I would like to do. Overall it opened my eyes to all the different options that I do have and helped me discover a passion for others.