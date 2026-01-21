How this Girl Scout finds her voice through service

Eighth grader Kara Greene of Saint James is making an impact through Girl Scouts. A member of GSSC’s Media Girls and Program Girl Advisory Team, she is working toward her Silver Award while giving back locally. In this Q&A, Greene shares her inspiration, leadership lessons, and goals for the future.

What inspired you to pursue your Girl Scout Silver Award, and what issue or need in your community are you hoping to address through your project?



I was inspired to pursue my Girl Scout Silver Award because of seeing all of the other girls get their awards and how helpful their projects were, and now that I am working on mine, I want to also be the one who is an inspiration to do their Silver Award and eventually Gold Award. The issue I hope to address is a lack of instruments for children who want to play. Music is a large part of my life, and, unfortunately, some people don’t get to play despite having the passion for it.