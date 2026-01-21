Great Neck gets four new garbage trucks

The Department of Public Works announced that four new garbage trucks have arrived for the Village of Great Neck at the board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

These garbage trucks will replace the current ones, which have been in use for around 25 years.

All of the current trucks were first introduced between 1999 and 2002.

The village used around $1,218,000 of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and around $244,000 from its capital fund to pay for the new trucks.

“None of the money to fund these four trucks came from the operating account, which is our general fund,” Village Clerk Abraham Cohan said.

DPW Superintendent James Neubert said the village has rarely had four trucks operating at once.

Before the new models arrived, the village had been operating with three trucks. “One broke down, and it was too expensive to repair,” Neubert explained

The village will now have one garbage truck for each of its three collection routes and one spare truck in case another needs repairs.

DPW workers will be trained to use the new tracks on Friday, and they are expected be on the road for collection by Monday.

Neubert also said it has been a tough snow season.

“This is what we do in winter. We take it as it comes,” he said.

“You’re doing a great job,” said Deputy Mayor Barton Sobel. “The streets are getting cleaned.”

The board also unanimously approved digitizing the village’s remaining documents. Seery Systems Group Inc, which has done digitization for the village in the past, will finish the last of the records.

The expected price is $50,000 for records dating back to the 1920s.

“This digitization has saved a lot of hours,” Cohan said

“Of course. This pays for itself,” Sobel replied.

Following digitization, the board will decide what to do with the physical documents—whether to destroy them, keep them, or give the records to residents.

The board will reconvene on Tuesday, Feb. 3.