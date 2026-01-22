North Hills trustees approve Roslyn fire contract, table Iran resolution

The Village of North Hills Board of Trustees unanimously approved renewed fire protection and emergency ambulance service agreements with Roslyn Fire Department companies, a move residents said is critical to public safety in areas of the village not covered by a fire district.

The agreements with Roslyn Rescue Hook & Ladder and Roslyn Highlands Hook & Ladder provide coverage to portions of North Hills outside the Garden City, Manhasset or Albertson fire districts.

During the Wednesday, Jan. 21 meeting, Mayor Marvin Natiss said the village has partnered with the Roslyn companies since 2017, noting the cost increase this year was modest.

“The increase from the prior year is only $1,539,” Natiss said. “So, in this kind of economy, I think that’s great.”

During the public hearing, resident Evelyn Callinger, president of the High Point II Community, thanked the board for maintaining the contracts, recalling a close call years earlier when coverage was not in place.



“At one point, we did not have the Roslyn Fire Department servicing our community and a unit just about burned to the ground before the Manhasset Fire District could get to us,” Callinger said. “So thank you very muc. Please, continue that good work.”

Following the hearing, trustees voted unanimously to approve the contracts and authorize execution of the agreements.

Later in the meeting, trustees discussed a request from a village resident asking the board to adopt a resolution expressing solidarity with the Iranian people and condemning violence by Iran’s government.

Deputy Mayor Dennis Sgambati said that taking a position could set a precedent for future requests on global political issues.

“I don’t think that we’ve ever taken a political, somewhat of a political position,” Sgambati said. “Going forward, what happens if somebody has an issue with another country? We don’t have a foreign policy.”

While trustees said they personally sympathized with the Iranian people, the board agreed the village should not adopt a formal resolution.

“I’d like to say publicly, I stand personally with the Iranian people,” Sgambati said. “But when it comes to the Village of North Hills, I don’t think our village should be taking a position on something political.”

The board also discussed a request from the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which opposed proposed federal legislation that would allow longer and heavier tractor-trailers on highways.

Natiss said larger trucks could pose safety risks and damage to infrastructure near the Long Island Expressway, but trustees agreed to delay any formal position until more information is gathered from other villages.

“You either want bigger trucks or you don’t want bigger trucks,” Natiss said.

Natiss also announced that the board was invited to an information meeting at North Hempstead Town Hall to learn more about the Propel NY Energy project.

Propel NY Energy is an electric transmission infrastructure project led by the New York Power Authority and New York Transco, aiming to modernize and strengthen the region’s power grid across Long Island, New York City, and Westchester County.

Although the transmission lines would not pass directly through North Hills, Village Administrator Marianne Lobaccaro said the project could still affect the region.

“It’s not happening within the Village of North Hills but it might impact us,” said Lobaccaro.

The next Village of North Hills meeting will be held on Feb. 17.