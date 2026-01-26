Oyster Bay hometown heroes banner applications available

The Town of Oyster Bay has announced it is now accepting applications for the 2026 Hometown Heroes Community Recognition Program. This initiative honors the service and sacrifice of the men and women of the United States Armed Forces – both living and deceased – who are current or former residents of the Town of Oyster Bay.

“This Hometown Heroes Banner Recognition Program allows us to show our deep gratitude to the men and women who have put their lives on the line for our nation,” Town Council Member Steve Labriola said. “Their courage and dedication deserve our utmost respect, and this initiative provides a lasting tribute to their service. We are proud to bring this important initiative back to our communities.”