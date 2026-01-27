Nassau County detective Robert Sacco charged with attempted sex crime

Nassau County Police Detective Robert Sacco, 38, of Huntington, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempting to persuade an undercover federal agent to perform sex acts with a 10-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District in Albany.

After being arraigned in Brooklyn federal court Sunday, Sacco was denied bail by Magistrate Judge Marcia Henry. Henry ordered Sacco to be transferred upstate, where he is due in Albany federal court on Feb. 6, according to court records.

In October 2025, Sacco, a 10-year veteran of the Nassau Police Department, began online contact with the undercover agent, discussing their shared sexual interest in children, authorities said.

Sacco believed the undercover agent was the father of a 10-year-old girl, who Sacco sought to watch being sexually abused by the agent via a remote video stream.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Albany federal court, Sacco discussed in graphic sexual detail his interest in the agent’s fabricated daughter, allegedly offering to buy the girl underwear and giving the agent electronic payment for it.

On Friday, the day before his arrest, Sacco attempted to join a video call where he planned to watch the agent sexually abuse the child.

When the undercover detective claimed his fictional daughter would not come out of her room at the proposed time, Sacco offered to “postpone” the call.

Sacco allegedly wrote to the detective, “I would absolutely love to set something up in person, the proximity will make it tough but I’m willing to try and make it work if we can!”

“The details of the allegations against Mr. Sacco are absolutely vile,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli said in a news release. “As a member of law enforcement, Mr. Sacco allegedly broke the very laws he swore to uphold, and now he faces serious charges and significant time in federal prison. The FBI’s Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force will continue to use every resource available to swiftly identify, investigate, and bring to justice these dangerous predators looking to harm our most vulnerable.”

Sacco faces the mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life, if he’s found guilty at trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s office confirmed that Sacco has been suspended.

“The allegations against Detective Sacco are shocking and disgusting,” Blakeman said in a statement. “This in no way represents the professionalism and integrity of our outstanding police department.”

The FBI is investigating the case with the assistance of the Colonie Police Department and the New York State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen Vickey is prosecuting the case.