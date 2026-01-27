Town of Oyster Bay to make amendments to traffic laws

Street signage is set to be updated throughout the Town of Oyster Bay.

Bill McCabe from the town attorney’s office described the proposed amendment to Chapter 233 of the local law during a public hearing at the town board’s Tuesday, Jan. 27, meeting.

The changes involve adding traffic laws relating to stop intersections, right turn only lanes, “no stopping at any time established” zones, zones where stopping is prohibited at certain times or days, locations where parking is prohibited at all times, as well as prohibited at certain hours and days, limited parking zones and no parking zones.

McCabe said recommendations to update traffic laws are typically made on an annual basis. He said many of the changes are recommended by the Police Department, local residents, civic associations or town employees and are then followed by traffic studies conducted by the Highway Division of the Town Department of Public Works, to “ensure each change is feasible and beneficial for the safety and the convenience of our residents,” McCabe said.

The town board closed the hearing and left the record open for 10 days. After the board approves the traffic law changes, the law requires approval by the state, McCabe said.

The eight pages of traffic changes can be found on the town’s website.

Robert Brusca of East Norwich thanked the town board and Town Department of Public Works Chief Deputy Commissioner John Tassone for their work. He said he was specifically happy about the addition of stop signs at Marino Memorial Park in Oyster Bay.

“It will really have a substantial impact on the safety of our Little Leaguers and their parents,” Brusca said.

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino also praised town employees for their handling of the recent snowstorm that left over a foot of snow in some areas. The town board also made remarks about Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Holocaust Remembrance Day at the meeting.