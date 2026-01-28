City of Glen Cove to invest over $700K to make water well fully compliant

Glen Cove City Mayor Pam Panzenbeck and the city council approved a $776,000 bid for repairs at one of the city’s water wells.

The City Council unanimously awarded a bid to Philip Ross Industries Inc. for $776,000 for the granular activated carbon system repairs at the Seaman Road Station at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 27.