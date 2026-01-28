City of Glen Cove to invest over $700K to make water well fully compliant

The Glen Cove City Council voted to spend over $700,000 on repairing one of its water wells.
The City Council unanimously awarded a bid to Philip Ross Industries Inc. for $776,000 for the granular activated carbon system repairs at the Seaman Road Station at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 27.
Mayor Pam Panzenbeck said the repairs would help the well better regulate harmful chemicals called PFAS and put the well in full compliance with the Department of Health.
PFAS is a chemical found in water known to cause serious health issues like cancer. The state currently allows PFAS levels in water up to 10 parts per trillion, but federal guidelines will lower that to 4 parts per trillion by 2031.
The city has invested tens of millions of dollars into its six water wells over the past few years. The city announced in October 2024 that it had completed a $5 million rehabilitation project to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the city’s water supply at the Seaman Road Station site.
The city has also received several state and federal grants to help remedy some of the costs.
The Glen Cove Water District is the second-largest water district in the county, following the Jericho Water District.