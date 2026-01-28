Sewanhaka board approves construction, collective agreement

The Sewanhaka Board of Education ratified labor agreements and authorized field construction contracts totalling over $175,000 at its Monday, Jan. 27 meeting.

The contracts with Laser Industries Inc. cover field renovations at Elmont Memorial High School and Sewanhaka High School and include new clay on softball fields, new sod, irrigation and regrading of transition areas. These contracts will be funded through the 2021 capital reserve, according to the resolution.

The school board unanimously ratified its agreement with the Association of Head Custodians and Maintenance Supervisors Unit, which will remain in effect through June 2029.

Students who won the building Spelling Bees received district honors at the meeting.

Richard Faccio, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, awarded Ositadinma Uche-Konkwo from Elmont Memorial High School, Marcus Pena from Floral Park Memorial High School, Ryan Fayad from H. Frank Carey High School, Christian Mathew from New Hyde Park Memorial High School and Momina Ali from Sewanhaka High School.

“I want you to know how proud we are of the courage and commitment that you showed to stand in front of your peers and endure the pressure of this competition,” Superintendent Regina Agrusa said. “I want you to always remember that learning and succeeding can also be enjoyable.”

Mallory Poledro, director of special education, presented to the board about the district’s Life Skills program, which she said intends to help students with developmental disabilities reach their highest level of independence.

She said the program includes functional academic work, which uses real-world tasks such as using a cash register, gardening, or cooking to teach subjects like math and science. The program also has music and art electives, and “transition to adulthood” job training, according to Poledro.

“Many of our graduates are now working in our local businesses,” Poledro said. “These outcomes are a testament to what is possible when preparation, partnership and purpose come together in support of our students.”

The board also approved a motion to post an updated safety plan that includes protocols for sudden cardiac arrest or other life-threatening events on school property.

Trustees also approved tenure appointments and retirements, and voted to approve the purchase of 16 laptops for over $65,000, an electronic kiln for about $4,900, and an art table for almost $6,800. They also approved a $5,000 donation from the Jeanine Heller Foundation for the kiln.

No members of the community provided public comment to the board.

The board will reconvene for a regular meeting and budget discussion on Feb. 24.