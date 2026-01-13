Floral Park Bellerose school district presents early budget plans

The Floral Park Bellerose school board presented preliminary budget information for the upcoming year at its Jan. 8 regular meeting.

The budget process began in October with audits and will culminate with a vote for approval on May 19. There will be a budget hearing on May 6, and the administration must finalize its proposal by April 16, the date of budget adoption for the 2026-27 school year.

“By law, the district is required to adopt a balanced budget, and this proposal does exactly that,” Christine Kim, assistant superintendent for business, said. “It aligns limited resources with rising costs – i.e., inflation. It maintains instructional programs and supports essential services. It meets the legal requirements, protects fiscal stability, and remains mindful of taxpayers.”

A majority of district funding comes from tax levy and state aid. In the 2025-26 school year, the budget was allocated into three categories: 10% for administration, legal and Board of Education; 11% for capital expenditures and district operations; and 79% for special education, instructional salaries, transportation and other program items.

The budget for the 2025-26 academic year, approved on May 8, 2025, is $40,359,720, with about 69% coming from tax levy and about 24% from state aid. The district served 1,448 students across two elementary schools in the 2024-25 school year, according to the New York State Department of Education.

A community member asked if there was any intention to cut instructional programs, to which Kim said there were none.

The board approved minutes for previous meetings, the treasurer’s report from November and a motion to approve the schedule of disbursements.

Anthony Lubrano, superintendent, said the district had sent the letter previously discussed about the Stella-Cerrone apartment development to the Floral Park Board of Trustees. The letter posed questions to the board about the proposed apartment’s effect on the school’s enrollment.

His update also included descriptions of student concerts and recent charity events, as well as a plan for comprehensive communication of budget codes. A subsequent curriculum update included a goal for a standards-based report card.

During the public comment period, a community member urged the district to adopt an at-large voting model for board members, meaning that the entire community could participate in voting. One seat on the school board is up for election this year.

The Board of Education meeting opened with an orchestral performance from elementary students.