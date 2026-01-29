Long Island Ducks acquired by Texas-based entertainment company

A Texas-based entertainment company has acquired Long Island’s only professional baseball team.

REV Entertainment, the sports and entertainment arm of the Texas Rangers, has purchased the Long Island Ducks, the team announced Wednesday. Financial terms were not released.

The Ducks, who began play in 2000, compete in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip. The franchise is the league’s all-time leader in both wins and attendance and has won four championships, most recently in 2019. The team has also recorded more than 700 sellouts.

“The Long Island Ducks have been a cornerstone franchise of the Atlantic League since their inception in 2000,” said Rick White, president of the Atlantic League. They have served as a shining example of strong leadership and outstanding performance throughout their history. REV Entertainment is uniquely suited to maintain that combination of stewardship and success with their purchase of the Ducks. I am excited for the future of the Atlantic League and to see the impact that REV Entertainment brings to the Ducks with their tremendous experience and passion for the game.”

The sale brings the Ducks under REV Entertainment’s growing portfolio of minor league and partner league clubs. The company already owns the Cleburne Railroaders and Kane County Cougars in the American Association and the Schaumburg Boomers in the Frontier League.

Founding owner Frank Boulton will stay on in an advisory role. Boulton also founded the Atlantic League and served as its chairman from its first season until earlier this month, when he shifted to a member-at-large role.

“I have always viewed my ownership of the Long Island Ducks as a public trust, and any successor had to be in lockstep with that belief,” said Boulton. “REV Entertainment has that commitment and is the right organization to guide the Ducks into the future and keep QuackerJack dancing on the dugout tops for many years to come. I am grateful to the fans, friends, sponsors and entire Long Island community for their support for 25 incredible seasons of Ducks baseball and am confident it will only get better as we enter the next 25!”

REV Entertainment President Sean Decker said the company plans to build on the team’s existing foundation.

“Frank Boulton has built something truly special on Long Island,” Decker said. “Our responsibility is to honor that legacy, build upon the foundation he established, and continue delivering an affordable, family-friendly experience while positioning the Ducks for long-term success.”

The Ducks’ day-to-day front office operations will continue to be led by team president and chief business officer Michael Pfaff, while REV’s sports management division will oversee broader business operations.

“This is an exciting time,” Pfaff said. “While we have experienced unprecedented success in our first 25 years, we honor the past by safeguarding its legacy for generations to come. In that spirit, I look forward to working with REV on continuing to provide Long Island with the cleanest, safest, most fan friendly and affordable way for people to spend their discretionary dollar.”