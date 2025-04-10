The Long Island Ducks are gearing up for its 25th anniversary season, with all-new fan experiences, ballpark upgrades and more.

When attending games, the celebratory and promotional nights are huge hits. Whether it’s celebrating a holiday or collecting some Long Island Ducks gear, make sure you head out to the ballpark this spring and summer.

Fans will be able to enjoy numerous holidays with the Ducks in 2025. The team will host games on Mother’s Day (May 11 vs. Lancaster), Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25 vs. Staten Island), Father’s Day (June 15 vs. High Point) and Labor Day Weekend (August 29-31 vs. York).

Additionally, the Long Island Ducks will celebrate Independence Day by taking on Staten Island July 1-3 at home, with postgame Fireworks Spectaculars scheduled for each night. Long Island will host its annual Camp Day game on Wednesday, July 30, with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch.

Fan Fest

The Long Island Ducks today announced the team’s annual Fan Fest will return to Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Saturday, April 19, at 10:30 a.m. Admission will be free of charge for all fans.

Fan Fest offers all the chance to see Long Island’s hometown team as they prepare for their 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Catholic Health. As part of the presenting partnership, Catholic Health’s logo will be included as part of the team’s official 25th Anniversary logos. Additionally, the logo will be featured on print, signage, promotional items, marketing materials and all official team platforms during and leading up to the 2025 season.

The Long Island Ducks will play a spring training game beginning at 1:00 p.m. against the California Dogecoin. Fans will also have the exclusive opportunity to watch the Ducks take batting practice beginning at 10:30.

Following batting practice, Long Island Ducks players and coaches will head to the main concourse along the first base line for a team autograph session with all fans. This exclusive opportunity will take place from 11:30 to 11:45. Fans are limited to one autograph per player/coach to ensure all fans are able to meet as many Ducks as possible. Ducks team introductions will then take place on the field along the first base line at approximately 12:30.

Ballpark Upgrades

The Ducks put in a new turf field ahead of the upcoming season. Long Island had the largest attendance over the course of the entirety of the 2024 season in the Atlantic League, as well as adding to their record-holding 713 sellout crowds in MLB Partner Leagues.

The field renovation included full replacement of the entire playing surface, pitching mound, bullpens and padded outfield wall. With the conversion to an artificial surface, the Ducks are now the eighth team in the 10-team Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Partner League of Major League Baseball, to convert to turf.

“Keeping our ballpark atop the list of favored destinations for Major League players looking to continue their careers is important,” said Ducks President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff. “This project, along with our commitment to keeping ticket prices affordable and parking free, allow us to continue to deliver on our promise of providing the most fun, fan friendly and affordable entertainment experience on Long Island for many years to come.”

Opening Day for the club’s 25th season of play in the Atlantic League will take place on Friday, April 25, at 6:35 p.m. when the Ducks host the Lancaster Stormers at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Long Island opens their 126-game schedule with a six-game homestand, including three with the Stormers and three against the rival Staten Island FerryHawks, who the Ducks defeated in the 2023 and 2024 “Battle of the Belt” series.

Check out the promotional website for important dates, as well as the team website for more information.