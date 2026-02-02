New Williston Park business owner wants to heal local websites

For anyone running a mom-and-pop shop or personal brand in 2026, a strong online presence can make or break your business. With Website Medic, website owners can use AI software to find and address problems in their online presence.

Alexander Acker, a Williston Park resident with a knack for design, launched the company in December. He said the healthcare metaphor is useful in describing how he approaches the work.

“Every website service has a literal parallel to a healthcare service, from website first aid to website surgery,” he said, “It simplifies the technical complexities, and it makes it easier for the business owner to understand what the services are and what they need to get done.”

Acker, who has lived in Williston Park since 2000, said he hopes to offer the service to local businesses in Long Island. Website Medic uses an AI software called Webo, which Acker created alongside a team of development consultants. He said the service is currently free.

Acker, born in Yonkers, is a designer by training. He said he attended Carnegie Mellon for his art studies and eventually transitioned to Graphic Design in which he holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

He said anyone with a website could benefit from a diagnosis to improve their site.

“Any small to medium business that has a website needs to differentiate themselves, to show their prospective clients that they’re credible,” Acker said. “Any business that has a website that needs to validate their company, or prove that they are the right choice for customers.”

He said he works with businesses such as small retailers, boutique wealth management companies, and small banks, but he hopes to expand into more accounting firms and construction companies.

In his other business, Adventure House, Acker said he provides digital marketing and web services for nationwide and global companies. But for Website Medic, he said his goal is to focus on smaller businesses.