Great Neck Library to host author of “Unveiled: Inside Iran’s #WomanLifeFreedom Revolt”

The Great Neck Library will host an author talk with journalist and diplomat Jonathan Harounoff on Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at its Main Library branch, following a rescheduling of the event.

Harounoff will discuss his new book, “Unveiled: Inside Iran’s #WomanLifeFreedom Revolt,” which examines Iran’s recent protest movement through interviews with survivors of state violence, activists who fled the country and experts in the Iranian diaspora.

The book explores the movement’s origins and what a future Iran could look like amid ongoing demands for women’s rights and political reform.

Harounoff is an award-winning British author of Persian descent based in New York. He currently serves as the international spokesperson for Israel’s mission to the United Nations and has reported extensively on the Middle East.

The conversation will be moderated by Great Neck Board of Education Trustee Rebecca Sassouni.

Sassouni also serves on the Mayor’s Coalition for Unity and is a lawyer and writer involved in several boards and committees focused on education, law and the experiences of first-generation American Persian Jews.

The event will take place at the Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave., Great Neck. Registration is recommended but not required.

The updated event flyer will be distributed in the library’s next newsletter. For more information, residents can call the Great Neck Library at 516-466-8055 or email adultprogramming@greatnecklibrary.org