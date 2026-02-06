Massapequa Board of Education begins budget presentations, presents 4.6% allowable tax levy limit for 2026-’27 financial plan

The Massapequa School District began its budget presentations at its board of education meeting on Thursday, Feb. 5, highlighting a plan that features an allowable tax cap of 4.6%, or $192,411,484.

Ryan Ruff, the district’s assistant superintendent for business, highlighted the tax levy, state aid, and the general support codes in the upcoming budget. The district did not give an estimate on the total proposed budget at the meeting. Voters approved a $243.4 million budget for the 2025-2026 school year.

The district operated with a tax levy limit of $183,937,500 during the 2025-’26 budget. Ruff said the tax levy limit is 4.6%, or $192,411,484 higher for 2026-2027. He said the increase was due to new debt hitting the district’s budget this year, connected to a 2023 bond.

“It simply means, if you stay under 4.6%, you need a simple majority to approve the budget,” Ruff said. “We are working hard to make sure we don’t come close to that 4.6%.”

Ruff said that the district tries to save taxpayers’ money by not reaching the allowable tax cap limit each year. Dating back to the 2012-’13 school year, the district has saved residents over $37 million by not setting their tax levy at the allowable tax cap, he said.

“That would equate to over $2,000 per taxpayer in Massapequa,” Ruff said

Ruff said the 2026-2027 academic budget is cost-effective and fiscally responsible, clearly and transparently supporting the district’s plans for educational and capital programs.

“We have a budget that is shaped by our vision and mission statement,” he said.

The proposed budget shows the district’s board of education budget is set to increase from $44,266 to $48,133, and its superintendent budget is expected to jump from $455,479 to $479,100.

The budget proposal shows the district paying $608,000 in legal services, marking a $17,750 increase from the 2025-2026 budget. The school district has been engaged in several legal battles over the past year, ranging from its fight to keep its mascot to a battle over its gender policy.

The district is expected to receive $30,548,244, a 7.5% or $2,122,777 increase from the current academic year, in foundation aid and a total of $48,83,561, a 3.37% or $1,597,164 increase from the current academic budget, Ruff said according to the state’s 2026-’27 budget proposal.

The district will have its two other budget meetings in March before the board of education adopts it in April. There will then be a budget hearing on May 7 and the community will vote on the budget on May 19.