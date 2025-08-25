Roslyn School District unveils updated mascot, website

The Roslyn School District announced a new mascot design (R.) that was designed to inspire the district.

As the new school year approaches, the Roslyn School District has rolled out a refreshed brand identity that officials say reflects its ongoing commitment to high standards and community pride.

The initiative, which began last fall, culminated in the unveiling of a new district motto, updated mascot and redesigned website. Superintendent Allison Brown said the changes are aimed at unifying the district under a bold message: Excellence. Elevated.

“This isn’t just a motto — it’s our mindset,” Brown said in announcing the updates. “In Roslyn, excellence is an ever-rising standard we set for ourselves, our students and our entire community. It means pushing boundaries, embracing new ideas and continually improving the learning and well-being experience for every child and family we serve.”

The district also introduced a new version of its bulldog mascot, a longtime symbol for Roslyn athletics and school pride.

Brown described the redesigned mascot as “confident, determined and bold,” intended to represent not only success on the playing field but also achievement in classrooms, on stages and throughout the district.

Students and families will begin to see the mascot incorporated across schools, on apparel, signage and in the newly released district calendar.

In addition to the branding rollout, Roslyn launched a redesigned district website, which leaders say is more modern, accessible and easier to navigate. The site is intended to serve as a central hub for families, students and staff, with improved functionality to help users find information quickly.

“Later this year, we plan to enhance the ways we stay connected and we look forward to sharing new updates and exciting communication improvements,” said Brown.

The branding effort was developed earlier this year with input from staff and community members. District leaders said the process was an opportunity to reflect on Roslyn’s values and how best to share its story with the community.

“Roslyn has always been a community where innovation, creativity and resilience thrive,” Brown said. “Now, with a unified vision, refreshed identity and a new website to match, we’re ready to move forward — together — with pride, purpose and elevated excellence.”