Floral Park-Bellerose students explore CPR, AED use with Floral Park PD

Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District’s sixth-grade students in the gifted and talented program, SPARK, are exploring the human body through an in-depth Body Systems unit that goes beyond basic anatomy, encouraging students to view the body as an engineered system.

Students are examining how body systems work together and what can happen when systems fail.

They are further investigating how technology, such as biomedical engineering, prosthetics and robotics, can support or even replicate human function.

To connect their learning to real-life applications, Floral Park Police Department Lt. Doherty, Det. Timms and Officer Murphy visited for an in-district field trip on Jan. 21.

They taught students about CPR and AED use, with a strong emphasis on heart health and cardiac emergencies.

This meaningful experience allowed students to apply their understanding of body systems, particularly the heart, to real-life emergency scenarios, reinforcing the critical importance of system function, quick thinking and life-saving response.