Local News

Manhasset Middle School Theatre puts on ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ production

Manhasset Middle School Theatre dressed in costumes for their “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" performance
Manhasset Middle School Theatre dressed in costumes for their “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” performance
Photo Provided by Manhasset Public Schools

Despite wintry weather outside, Manhasset Middle School Theatre brought warmth and creativity to the stage recently with its production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at the Secondary School Auditorium. 

Students held two performances on the evenings of Friday, Feb. 6, and Saturday, Feb. 7.

Families and community members turned out to support the young actors, making the shows a memorable experience for all involved and a celebration of the school’s arts program.

