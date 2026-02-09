Quantcast
Charity

Munsey Park students hold SOUP’er Bowl Can Drive

Munsey Park students rallied around a good cause during the second annual SOUP’er Bowl Can Drive, which brought in a haul of food donations to support families in need. 

The effort was made possible through strong support from the School Community Association, as well as the participation of students, families and staff across the district.

Adding a fun, competitive twist, participants voted for which team would win the Super Bowl as part of the drive. When the cans were counted, the Seattle Seahawks emerged as this year’s team spirit champions.

