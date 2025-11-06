Munsey Park Elementary School students collect over 1,500 pairs of socks for people in need

The Kindness Club at Manhasset’s Munsey Park Elementary School collected over 1,500 pairs of socks for people in need.

The Kindness Club at Manhasset’s Munsey Park Elementary School gathered donations of 1,500 pairs of men’s, women’s and children’s socks to benefit local residents in need.

The “Socktober” sock collection invited community members and families of students to donate. Donations will be distributed through The INN, which serves hungry and homeless Long Islanders, and local Veterans of Foreign Wars. Students involved in the drive celebrated the impact of their efforts, recognizing that their actions created a ripple of kindness throughout the community.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and the community for coming together to make this drive such a heartfelt success,” said principal Chad Altman.

“The Munsey Park Kindness Club continues to inspire acts of compassion and service, demonstrating the power of student-led initiatives in supporting the local community,” a representative of the school said in a statement.