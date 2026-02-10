Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman chose Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood on Monday, Feb. 9, as his running mate for lieutenant governor after the gubernatorial candidate’s first choice declined.

Blakeman and Hood are centering on law-and-order and said they hope to lower taxes and address affordability, according to a campaign press release.

The choice was announced at the New York State Republican Committee’s convention, held at the Garden City Hotel.

“Sheriff Todd Hood has spent his career protecting communities, managing complex public safety operations, and standing up for law-abiding New Yorkers,” Blakeman said in the release. “Todd Hood and I believe in accountability, results, and putting taxpayers first.”

According to the convention’s itinerary, nominations for Attorney General are expected, and the event will culminate with the official nomination of Blakeman as the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Hood has served as Madison County’s sheriff since 2018, a release said, and managed law-enforcement operations, investigations and civil services there.

“I’m honored to join Bruce Blakeman in this fight to make New York safe and affordable again,” Hood said in a release. “As Sheriff, I see the real-world consequences of Albany’s failed policies every day — rising crime, higher costs, and repeat offenders released back into our communities.”

Before nominating Hood, Blakeman offered the position to Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino, who initially accepted but later reversed himself, saying he had to focus on local issues rather than seeking a statewide office, according to Spectrum News.

“My first obligation is to the people of Fulton County. I decided it’s not right for me at this time,” he told Spectrum.

The sheriff’s department under Hood entered into a 287(g) agreement with the federal Department of Homeland Security that allowed his deputies to enforce immigration law alongside federal agents, according to the public radio station.

Blakeman has entered a similar agreement with ICE for Nassau County law enforcement. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legislation in Jan. that would eliminate 287(g) across the state.

Also at the convention, the committee unanimously nominated Joseph Hernandez as GOP’s candidate for state comptroller, according to another release. Hernandez is a biotech entrepreneur and a Cuban-American immigrant, according to his website.

“This campaign is about restoring the comptroller’s office to its core mission: protecting taxpayers, auditing waste and fraud, and serving as an independent watchdog,” Hernandez said in a press release.