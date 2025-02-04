Nassau police to assist ICE in mass deportations

An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Nassau County police have been granted federal authority to detain illegal immigrants in place of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman announced on Feb. 4.

The agreement to assist President Donald Trump administration’s mass deportations allows 10 Nassau detectives the power to enforce immigration law when ICE agents are not readily available. The plan will target immigrants who have committed crimes, including non-violent offenses, Blakeman said.

“This program is about illegal migrants who have committed crimes,” Blakeman told reporters in a news conference at his Mineola office. “This isn’t about raids. This is targeted enforcement of our laws based here in the state of New York.”

Authorities have designated 50 jail cells to hold immigrants at the Nassau County jail in East Meadow. Individuals who are suspected, but not confirmed, to be undocumented immigrants may be held in jail cells for up to three days. ICE will now have a permanent presence the jail, officials said.

The New York Civil Liberties Union swiftly condemned the move.

The plan to “turn certain local law enforcement officers into de facto ICE agents” only serves to undermine public safety, the group said in a statement.

“Most New York counties do not partner with ICE for a reason: when local law enforcement act like ICE agents, they take on ICE’s reputation and sow deep distrust within the community,” said NYCLU Nassau County Regional Director Susan Gottehrer. “Immigrants become scared to speak to local police and under-report crimes due to fear of deportation — making it harder for officers to do their jobs and making everyone less safe.”

ICE reportedly reached out to Nassau seeking to collaborate. When the plan takes effect, Nassau will be the largest police force in the state with special powers to assist in mass deportations. The U.S. government will reimburse Nassau for their work, Blakeman said.

To the east, Suffolk County police have said they alert ICE when an immigrant is charged with a crime but do not ask witnesses their immigration status. And the five East End police departments have said that they follow New York State law mandating that ICE have a judicial warrant before they can detain a suspect on behalf of federal authorities.

