It’s official: The Wild Goose takes home 2026 SOUPer Bowl title for taco soup

Dozens of enthusiastic community members came in from the cold to relish the pleasure of a soup buffet and some convivial competition at the 19th annual Port Washington Chamber of Commerce SOUPer Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 7, at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

“An enthusiastic crowd all received a warm, filling and tasty lunch and a fun-filled afternoon,” the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. “The spirit inside the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church was warm and bright.”

Now in its 19th year, SOUPer Bowl has grown into a beloved Long Island foodie tradition.

Always a welcome respite from the winter weather, this year’s SOUPer Bowl had a timely arrival, providing a warm retreat on one of the coldest days of the year so far.

Thirteen of Port Washington’s local restaurants and markets competed for the SOUPer Bowl Championship, serving up their signature soups, ranging from classic potato leek to chicken enchilada. Attendees sampled two-ounce portions of each soup, along with bread and crackers provided by the restaurants.

Attendees raved about the soups and had a hard time picking their favorites. But, ultimately, the winners emerged.

In the People’s Choice category, The Wild Goose claimed the 2026 SOUPer Bowl Championship with its Taco Soup, Cactus Café’s Chicken Corn Chowder came in second, while The Sinclair’s Chicken Enchilada Soup took home the bronze.

For the Kids’ Choice, The Wild Goose’s Taco Soup was similarly crowned the winner, with Port Washington Diner’s Greek Lemon Chicken Soup picking up the silver, and Rosa’s Pizza Lentil Soup earning the third spot on the podium.

Additional restaurants serving up scrumptious soup at the event were Amalfi, Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace, Finn MacCool’s, Jade Eatery & Lounge, Port Washington Diner, Rosa’s Pizza, Sullivan’s Quay, The Sinclair at Port Washington, Toscanini, Yummy Gyro.

“The participating restaurants took pride in their offering and all came away winners,” the Chamber shared.

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D–Glen Cove) attended the event and praised the talent competing in the SOUPer Bowl.

“It was great to be reminded of the amazing culinary talent we have locally here in LD11, and the community that is always so appreciative of the great food scene here Port Washington,” DeRiggi-Whitton said in a statement. “It was great to enjoy some warm food with so many neighbors on such a cold day!”

Chamber President Debbie Greco Cohen said she was very pleased with the success of the event and encouraged everyone to reserve Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, for Port Washington’s SOUPer Bowl XX.