Ra elected assembly minority leader

Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) has been unanimously elected minority leader in the New York State Assembly.

“It’s a humbling thing to have all of your colleagues support you to lead the conference. We’re excited to get to work,” Ra said in an interview. “We’re going to continue to fight for a more affordable New York, public safety, issues like energy mandates that are driving up costs and improving our business climate.”

Ra, born in Mineola, was first elected in 2010 and served most recently as a ranking member of the Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee, which oversees the state’s budget process. Ra is the first Long Island Republican to serve as minority leader since the 1970s.

He represents the 19th Legislative District, which covers parts of the Towns of North Hempstead and Hempstead.

He currently resides in Garden City South, according to his campaign biography. It said Ra attended Loyola College in Maryland and received his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law.

“Ed is a thoughtful, steady, and deeply respected leader who brings both experience and integrity to the conference,” New York State Sen. Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick (R, C-9th District) said in a statement.

“I look forward to partnering with Leader Ra as we navigate the budget and legislative session ahead, with a shared focus on getting results for our constituents,” she wrote.

The Republican Party’s leadership seat in the state Assembly was vacant after Oswego County’s Will Barclay (R, C-Pulaski) announced he would not be seeking re-election last week.

“He’s a trusted friend and colleague who represents the best of what it means to be a public servant,” Barclay wrote in a Facebook post. “I wish him great success in guiding the conference forward.”