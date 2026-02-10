Umberto’s will take over former Frank’s Steaks location on Jericho Turnpike

Umberto’s of Oyster Bay, a well-known pizza shop on Main Street, is preparing to expand its operations by moving into the former Frank’s Steaks location on Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, which shuttered in 2024 after 35 years in business.

A Long Island pizzeria for 47 years and counting, Umberto’s took over the Oyster Bay location in 2020. The location flourished with takeout and delivery orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. As business boomed, the owners, who also run restaurants in Floral Park, Sayville, and Wantagh, looked to expand their in-house dining.

The new Westbury location, which will be renovated for an upcoming summer opening, pending permits, according to newspaper reports. Without any competing pizza shops in the new strip mall, Umberto’s will look to continue its long-running success.

“We are so grateful to the Oyster Bay community for the love, loyalty, and memories you’ve shared with us. It has truly meant the world to our family,” Umberto’s posted in a goodbye note on their social media platforms. “We can’t wait to welcome you to our new, larger Umberto’s location on Jericho Turnpike in Westbury.”

Frank’s Steaks, known as an affordable steakhouse, had a second location opened in 2002 in Rockville Centre, which is currently listed as “temporarily closed.”