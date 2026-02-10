Village board amends code, clarifies sidewalk, garage sale laws

East Williston’s village board approved resolutions for minor alterations to the Village Code at its Monday, Feb. 9, meeting.

Trustees amended Chapters 121 and 11, which pertain to streets and public spaces and auctions and sales, respectively.

Mayor Bonnie Parente said the change to Chapter 121 stemmed from a meeting last year during which the village’s insurance provider pointed out vague language. She said that the approved amendment will more clearly transfer appropriate liability to the homeowner for the sidewalk.

“As we go through the Code, as we live with the Code, we see things that were codified many years ago that don’t quite say what they’re supposed to say,” Parente said. She said that the Chapter 11 amendment addresses a confusing and contradictory portion of the law regarding garage sales. The board repealed Article I of Chapter 11 and amended Article II.

The board also approved a new local law allowing six-foot fences on residential properties abutting public land, commercial properties or property owned by entities with conditional-use grants from East Williston.

Parente said this local law came up years ago, but was never officially submitted to New York’s Secretary of State.

She said the village has begun budget planning for next year and will post a draft budget in the coming weeks. A budget hearing is scheduled for the board’s March 9 meeting.

Trustees also gave reports, including updates about the village’s centennial celebration events and an announcement that the village’s Little Leagues will begin its season in March.

The board invited residents to this month’s Reminiscing Breakfast and a subsequent Lunar New Year celebration.

Trustees thanked residents who cleared their sidewalks and fire hydrants during the recent snowstorm and passed a motion to consider shortening the time required to clear snow to 18 hours at their next meeting.

Deputy Mayor Anthony Gallo said the village fire department did not receive any alarms during the snowstorm, but a group of firefighters remained on call at the station during the inclement weather.