Great Neck Board of Education begins budget process with 3.04% proposed tax levy increase

The Great Neck School District began its budget presentations at its board of education meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 10, highlighting a plan that proposed a tax levy of $251,645,000 – a 3.04% increase over the current year.

Deputy Superintendent John O’Keefe said the proposed increase falls within the state’s tax cap formula. The allowable increase represents approximately $7.4 million over the 2025–26 levy of $244,222,000.

O’Keefe said the projected increase includes the district’s allowable 2% growth factor, a tax-based growth factor that adds approximately $1.9 million, and adjustments to the capital levy tied to debt service payments and state building aid reimbursements, which account for roughly $1.4 million of the increase.

“It only requires a simple majority vote,” O’Keefe said.

The district does not anticipate exceeding the cap through tax or expenditure-based exclusions this year.

O’Keefe also addressed payments in lieu of taxes, stating that while the district receives those payments from certain entities, state law requires that the funds be deducted from the tax levy.

“Yes, we do receive that money, but the law requires us to then deduct it from the levy,” O’Keefe said. “We can’t receive it from one entity and take it from the taxpayer.”

The total projected capital expenditures for the upcoming year are $12,358,000, which reflects ongoing facility needs, infrastructure upgrades and debt service obligations across the district. O’Keefe noted that minor adjustments could occur before the final budget is adopted.

Voters previously approved a $289,998,600 budget for the 2025–26 school year. The district is projected to serve approximately 6,600 students, totaling $43,939.18 in per-pupil spending.

In addition to financial budget planning, trustees heard an update on efforts to align science programming between Great Neck North and Great Neck South high schools.

“One of the initiatives and one of the goals that we have set as cabinet members is to bring greater alignment to our secondary schools,” Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Curriculum Daniel Holtzman.

Administrators described ongoing work to ensure academic offerings are “not identical, but similar” across both campuses, while maintaining each school’s unique identity.

Beginning this fall, advanced placement opportunities currently offered to academically ready ninth graders at Great Neck North High School will expand to Great Neck South High School, including broader access to AP biology and the introduction of AP chemistry for sophomores.

District officials also highlighted increased faculty collaboration, shared professional development and the continued emphasis on student research programming.

Administrators noted that more than $100,000 in funding from the Lewis Love Foundation has supported research initiatives and student participation in national science competitions, such as the Regeneron Science Talent Search.

The board will continue reviewing both financial projections and academic initiatives in the coming weeks as the district moves toward final adoption of the 2025–26 budget this spring.

Non-instructional expenditures will be reviewed in March, followed by instructional spending later in the month. A final revenue presentation and budget adoption is expected in April, with a public hearing scheduled ahead of the May 19 vote.