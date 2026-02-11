North Shore voters approve $11.8M bond, $2.48M reserve spending for school upgrades

North Shore Central School District voters on Tuesday approved two propositions authorizing nearly $14.3 million in capital improvements, including athletic field upgrades, air conditioning installations and other renovations across the district.

Voters approved Proposition 1, allowing the district to spend $2,480,500 from its existing capital reserve fund, by a vote of 930 to 392 — about 70.3% in favor and 29.7% opposed.

Proposition 2, authorizing the district to borrow $11,756,000 through a bond to finance additional projects, passed 928 to 394 — roughly 70.2% in favor and 29.8% opposed.

District officials said the bond will be “tax-neutral,” meaning it will not increase property taxes. The district will reallocate existing budget funds used to pay off debt from a previous bond. That prior bond was retired last year, freeing up funds that were temporarily redirected to smaller capital projects, including high school venting and HVAC upgrades.

Proposition 1 will fund the removal and replacement of the track at North Shore High School and the installation of stadium lighting at the high school football field and track. The projects will be paid for using money already set aside in the district’s capital reserve fund.

Proposition 2 covers a broader range of improvements across all district schools.

At North Shore High School, bond funds will pay for artificial turf infields for the baseball and softball fields, along with new fencing, backstops and dugouts. The project also includes replacing outdoor bleachers, improving pathways and lighting behind the high school, field leveling and drainage upgrades, and replacing the auditorium ceiling.

At the middle school, work will include field leveling, drainage and hydroseeding improvements, new fencing and air conditioning upgrades in the gym.

Elementary schools will also see upgrades.

At Glen Head School, bond funds will support air conditioning improvements in the gathering room and gym, modernization of the elevator and upgrades to the gathering room. At Glenwood Landing School, projects include air-conditioning improvements in the cafeteria and gym, as well as the reconstruction and reconfiguration of music classrooms. At Sea Cliff School, air conditioning improvements are planned for the auditorium and gym.

District officials said installing air conditioning in large spaces throughout the district will help schools comply with new state legislation on classroom temperatures.

Regrading and drainage improvements are also planned for middle and high school grass fields used by varsity, junior varsity and middle school teams, addressing longstanding concerns about field conditions.

District officials said work on the track and stadium lighting could begin as early as June. Construction on the various bond-funded projects is expected to take place over the next two to three summers to minimize disruption during the school year.

In materials provided to voters ahead of the election, the district described the proposals as necessary to complete key indoor and outdoor projects within the next three to five years without affecting the annual school budget.

With both propositions now approved, district officials will move forward with planning and bidding for the projects, beginning what administrators describe as a multi-year effort to modernize facilities and upgrade athletic and instructional spaces throughout the North Shore schools.