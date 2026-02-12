Speaker teaches history and lessons of the Holocaust in Seaford

As part of its Holocaust education program, Seaford Middle School sixth-graders heard a powerful story from Donna Rosenblum, the director of education for Nassau County’s Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center. She visited the school on Feb. 5 and 6, engaging in meaningful dialogue with students over one of history’s greatest atrocities.

Over the past two months, sixth graders have been reading “Jacob’s Rescue,” a historical fiction book by Malka Drucker and Michael Halperin. Based on a true story, it tells the tale of a Christian family who hides a Jewish boy and his two brothers to keep them safe. Students also completed research projects on Holocaust heroes.

Rosenblum’s visit supported the lessons in English language arts and social studies classes, and also followed Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. She spoke about the museum’s purpose, gave an overview of the Holocaust and provided the testimony of a Holocaust survivor, Irving Roth.

Roth, who emigrated to the United States in 1947 and eventually settled on Long Island, died in 2021 at 91 years old.

The presentation focused on the dangerous path created by hate. Rosenblum encouraged students to reject discrimination, to speak up against injustice, and to be informed, active citizens. She concluded each visit with a question-and-answer session.

Principal Raphael Morey said that the Holocaust education curriculum was developed by sixth-grade teachers. Students make connections by hearing real stories of survival. They develop empathy and learn how others demonstrated resilience while faced with the most difficult of challenges.

“It’s important to learn about historical tragedies, so we can ensure that they don’t happen again, and work on ways of bettering our community,” Morey said. “We appreciate the collaboration with the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center and their educators who deliver this information in an appropriate and meaningful way.”