Thorne Lane drainage project is making progress, Matinecock Village Board says

Matinecock Village residents burdened with flooding on Thorne Lane should see relief in the days ahead.

Engineering specifications for a drainage project have been sent to the Nassau County Department of Public Works for review, the board of trustees confirmed at their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 10, held at the Portledge School in Locust Valley.

The county approved a $1.8 million grant for the initiative in 2022, and the village has received about a quarter of that amount to date, according to village Treasurer Jennifer A. Zoufaly. Under the terms of the grant agreement, the village must submit project plans for the department’s review and approval.

Neighbors around Thorne Lane have been complaining about the excessive water and the mess it creates. The project will help with the issue by creating a drainage way from the Village of Matinecock through Brookville to Muttontown and on to Upper Brookville, the board said.

“Thorne Lane has been an issue in the village for a while, but it’s very costly to fix, so we need help from Nassau County,” explained Zoufaly.

Topographical mapping, title searches, preliminary engineering, and cost estimates for the project were completed in an earlier phase.

The board has also been working with the North Shore Land Alliance and the Long Island Sound Sustainability Project, as floodwater from Thorne Lane will flow through Cushman Woods to Beaver Brook, Shu Swamp Preserve, ultimately reconstituting one of the ancient headwaters of Long Island Sound.

Mayor Kenneth J. Goodman, who was not present at the meeting, said in an earlier statement, “This is an exciting project which will address storm drainage issues in the village, while serving to enhance and protect our beautiful natural environment.”