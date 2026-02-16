Carle Place students explore community planning through hands-on project

Carle Place’s Cherry Lane School second graders explored urban, suburban and rural communities for a project-based learning unit.

First, the students researched how people live, work and care for their environments in each type of community. Then they worked in teams to design and build sustainable homes that fit their chosen setting.

Through hands-on collaboration, students discussed how space, resources and nature vary across communities and used that knowledge to make thoughtful design choices. Models featured solar panels, wind turbines, effective drainage systems and other eco-friendly elements promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The project allowed students to make meaningful connections while developing teamwork, problem-solving skills and an understanding of environmentally responsible practices.