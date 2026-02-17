D&B Engineers and Architects announces leadership succession

D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Woodbury and involved in major water, sewer and civil engineering projects, will undergo a leadership transition following a multi-year succession plan, the firm announced

“This change will mark a pivotal juncture in D&B’s evolution, ensuring continued growth and technical diversity as well as maintaining its core of highly talented and respected leadership as the firm moves forward,” the firm said in a statement.

Steven A. Fangmann, a 30-year veteran at D&B who has served as president for the last eight years, is moving into the role of chairman of the board and will continue to provide strategic guidance.

William D. Merklin is now the president and CEO of the firm.

Joining Merklin in the transition, Philip R. Sachs will step into the role of senior vice president of water supply. Olga J. Mubarak will become senior vice president of wastewater, and Christopher Koegel will become senior vice president of construction management.

“Their collective expertise and leadership will be crucial to D&B’s mission of driving innovation, delivering top-tier service to clients, and enhancing its technical capabilities in current and future service areas,” the firm said.

In addition, Senior Vice Presidents and Principals Robert L. Raab and Joseph H. Marturano will transition into newly defined roles focused on strategic initiatives, client relations, and leader mentorship.

“This succession plan has been in the works for several years,” Fangmann said in a statement. “As we proudly celebrate D&B’s 60th anniversary, it’s time for me to transition from day-to-day operations and support the new leadership from a new vantage point. The professionals advancing into leadership positions are seasoned professionals with deep roots in our firm and industry. I’m confident they will effectively pilot D&B into the future and identify new opportunities and areas of growth.”

These leadership changes reflect D&B’s longstanding tradition of promoting from within and ensuring seamless continuity for both clients and employees, the firm said.

For 60 years, D&B has specialized in working with partners to develop creative, effective and budget-conscious solutions for challenges related to wastewater management, drinking water quality and supply, and environmental remediation.

More information about D&B Engineers and Architects, including employment opportunities can be found at www.db-eng.com.