Great Neck auto lot sold for $3.15M

An auto lot at 195 Northern Blvd. in Great Neck was sold for $3.15 million.

Northern Property Associates LLC, the previous owners, sold the lot to the Balterman family.

Michael Sahn, who represented Northern Property Associates LLC in the closing, said the property had been on the market for a year.

Efforts to reach the Balterman family were unavailing.

The seller was also represented by Dan Abbondandolo, Robert Kuppersmith, Joegy Raju and Victor Little of Cushman & Wakefield.

Sahn said several offers were made, some of which were higher than what the property was sold for.

But Sahn said his clients chose to sell to the Balterman family because they made a cash offer for the millions they paid for the auto lot.

Sahn also said some of the offers had permit contingencies that the Baltermans did not want to take the risk on.

The offer was made on Dec. 9, 2025 and by Jan. 27, less than 50 days later, they closed on the deal.

The property sits beside a luxury car dealership on Northern Boulevard.

According to Long Island Business News, the owners plan to lease the auto lot to another business.